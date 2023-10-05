Shop Local
Man charged with sexual assault of a child and display of harmful material to a minor

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child as well as display of harmful material to a minor.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fernando Baltazar Vallejo, 21, in the case.

The sheriff’s office responded to Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, August 24 for a sexual assault report.

Investigators met with the victim and a forensic interview was conducted by the Children’s Advocacy Center where details of the case were obtained.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Vallejo was arrested by the sheriff’s office and transported to the Webb County Jail on a $60,000 bond set by Justice of the Peace Danny Dominguez.

