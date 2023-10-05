Shop Local
Man wanted for stealing massage gun and packs of meat, police say

41-years-old Sergio Mendez
41-years-old Sergio Mendez(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly a massage gun and packs of meat from two separate stores.

Laredo Police are searching for Sergio Mendez, 41, who has two pending arrest warrants for theft of property.

The first incident was reported on July 29, 2023 at a store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road.

Employees say the man grabbed packs of meat as well as other items valued at $271 and left without paying.

Two months later, on Sept. 13, 2023, Mendez hit another store at the 7500 block of San Dario where he allegedly stole a pro massage gun valued at $399.99.

The case was presented to the district attorney’s office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure an arrest warrant for Mendez.

If you have any information on his location, call 956-727-TIPS or 956-795-2800.

