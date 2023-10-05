Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo witnessed an overnight surge in DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) arrests, with three men now facing legal consequences for allegedly getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

The first arrest happened near the intersection of East Del Mar and McPherson Road at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 5. Laredo police took 22-year-old Luis Edmundo Gonzalez, III into custody. The details surrounding Gonzalez’s arrest have not been disclosed at this time.

Shortly thereafter, around 2:30 a.m., 30-year-old Javier Guadalupe Ortiz found himself in police custody near Mines Road and Flecha Lane. In addition to the DWI charge, Ortiz is also facing charges of evading arrest and reckless driving.

The third incident happened by Jefferson Street and San Dario Avenue, where 33-year-old Ramiro Rodriguez was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Authorities have not yet provided Rodriguez’s mugshot.

Officer Jose Espinoza of the Laredo Police Department emphasized the importance of responsible drinking habits and designated drivers, saying, “We just want to make a reminder to the community if you are going to be going out to a bar or having dinner with some beverages to always have a designated driver to prevent any accidents that may result in even fatalities.”

Laredo police have stated that there is no known connection between the three DWI cases. However, these arrests come at a time when the city has seen an uptick in DWI-related incidents this year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.