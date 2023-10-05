SCAN reports spike of reported cases of sexual abuse in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One group that works with sexual abuse victims says that reported cases of sexual abuse have gone up 200% in the last two years in Laredo.

Serving Children and Adults in Need, otherwise known as SCAN, say that the increase is directly tied to Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE), who are trained to handle these types of cases, and are now available in Laredo.

That’s because victims do not need to travel to other cities to report their cases anymore, like in San Antonio, and can instead report at a local hospital, according to SCAN officials.

For those who need help, those at SCAN say they are trained to treat each case with care and clarify the role that they take when working with victims.

“We’re not there to get answers out of them. We’re not there to do casework. We’re not there to do any of that. We’re just there to provide the service of supporting them while they are going through the exam. That’s it,” Jocely Zarate, part of the SASI Program at SCAN says. “We’re not there to judge them. We’re not there to talk about the case. We’re just there as a companion during that time.”

You can find a full list of SCAN’s services, how to contact them, and their hours of operation here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.