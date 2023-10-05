Shop Local
UISD advising parents to use bad weather bus stop points

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - UISD is advising parents whose children take the bus to use bad weather stop points during Friday morning’s commute.

Due to the wet conditions, the school district is asking parents to use the bad weather stop points during pick up and drop off times.

This applies to areas or colonias with unpaved roads.

The district said the safety of its students is its top priority and they will inform parents about any changes due to weather conditions.

