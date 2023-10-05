Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A FedEx delivery truck is caught in the flood waters in north Laredo.

Video shows Las Cruces Drive near Mines Road covered in floodwaters as well as a rescue truck at the scene.

This area is an area that is prone to flooding, especially during the heavy rain.

Laredo Police were seen setting up barricades to prevent other drivers from getting stuck.

Meanwhile, another cellphone video shows semi-trucks driving on Sara Road completely flooded.

Police are advising motorists to obey all the barricades and drive with caution during the rainy conditions.

