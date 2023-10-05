Webb County judge reappointed to state commission on judicial conduct

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face will serve on the state’s commission of judicial conduct once again.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina is reappointed to serve a 6-year term starting late November.

Prior to this, he was serving to fulfill an unexpired term

The commission is responsible for reviewing complaints of misconduct and disability against judges and justices in Texas.

Judge Tijerina says he is humbled to serve on a prestigious board and explained his role to us.

“Our jurisdiction is to oversee 36,000 judges throughout the State of Texas. We oversee their conduct and not only that, but also when they retire a lot of them will like to magistrate so we have to keep them accountable even after they retire,” he said.

The judge went on to say that the committee is composed of 13 other individuals.

He also said that if people have complaints relating to any judge in the state, the judicial commission takes all requests through their web page.

People can submit their petition with their name or they can request anonymity.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.