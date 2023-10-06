Shop Local
Help ‘Make a Difference’ this Saturday with a simple donation

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be more than a month away but two groups are already collecting food items for those dealing with food insecurity.

Saturday is the sixth annual Make a Difference Day.

The Life Junior Board and A&M Life Extension group are collecting non-perishable food items.

The food drive starts at 9 a.m. at the Guerra Communications building located at 6402 North Bartlett.

All the donations will go to the South Texas Food Bank.

Service hours will be awarded to those who take part in the event.

