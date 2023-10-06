Shop Local
City Council discusses raising towing fees to match Texas State Law Maximum

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Towing fees are expected to increase in order to match the state’s maximum fee of $255.

The current towing fee in the City of Laredo Code of Ordinance is an average of $110.

That fee has not been updated in the past ten years.

During a recent city council meeting, Eliza Martinez Mendoza, the owner of a Laredo business that offers towing services, spoke about the issue.

Current towing fees with the Texas Department of Public Safety are $255 and with Webb County its $250.

“We were still stuck on the old prices, so if you look at Bexar County, if you look at Corpus Christi, McAllen, everybody was already over $200 except for Laredo,” said Eliza Martinez Mendoza. “So it was very hard on us because of the diesel because of gasoline, wear and tear in our vehicles, insurance, it was just too much we could not handle it anymore.”

City council is working on amending the city ordinance. The new pricing won’t go into effect until the city’s legal department finalizes the wording.

According to city council member Alberto Torres, the amendment will also give the Laredo Police Chief the authority to evaluate the towing companies’ compliance and requirements.

