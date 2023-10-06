Shop Local
City proclaims October as Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A proclamation earlier today is making October Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The proclamation was made by District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez, along with other elected officials, at the Joe Guerra Public Library.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women and ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic cancer in the U.S.

The mayor, who is also a doctor, knows how devastating these types of cancer can be --- and the importance of early detection.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino told us, “This disease is very common, and once it’s diagnosed, it depends on what stage it is. We don’t want to diagnose a very advanced disease because the outcome will also be very difficult. So we want to detect it before it gets out of control and the way it’s done is with routine mammograms and by routine paps. This is the best way to detect these conditions.”

Also part of the proclamation is to remember those who lost their lives to these diseases.

For more headlines. click here.

