Foodie Friday: Tomato Basil Soup

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Ingredients

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 2 tablespoons butter

· 1 medium onion (chopped)

· 1 clove garlic (minced)

· 1 dash Italian seasoning

· 2 (28 fluid ounce) cans whole tomatoes (with juices)

· 1.5 cups chicken or vegetable broth

· 1/2 cup heavy cream (or to taste)

· 12 leaves fresh basil (torn)

· Salt & pepper (to taste)

Instructions

1. Add the oil, butter and onion to a soup pot over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion for 5-7 minutes or until it’s lightly browned.

2. Stir in the garlic and Italian seasoning, followed by the tomatoes and chicken broth.

3. Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 8 minutes, covered, with the lid slightly ajar.

4. Blend the soup (I like to use an immersion blender) until it’s smooth (you may want to let it cool a little bit first). Stir in the cream and basil and season with salt & pepper as needed.

