Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say

A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a man is dead after being shot during an attempted break-in.

KPHO reports that an alleged intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner late Thursday night.

According to police, a man was trying to break into a home near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 11 p.m.

The homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the would-be burglar in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate the situation. They did not immediately identify the man killed or the homeowner.

Arizona police didn’t say if the homeowner would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police share details on homicide victim's criminal history
Laredo police share more details on the city’s fifth homicide, including victim’s criminal history
Miguel Tuñón
Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney, charges dismissed
Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain
Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters
Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters

Latest News

Laredo Health Department urges protection against respiratory illnesses
Laredo Health Department urges protection against respiratory illnesses
Million dollar grant to help fight alcohol and substance abuse in Webb County
Million dollar grant to help fight alcohol and substance abuse in Webb County
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez