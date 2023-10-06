Shop Local
Laredo Builder’s Assoc. to hold Parade of Homes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Future homeowners are invited to a different kind of parade taking place this month.

The 26 annual Parade of Homes is taking place next weekend from Friday, Oct 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo has to offer.

This year they are showcasing 16 different homes.

This will allow potential homeowners to get a peek at some of the houses that are currently on the market or some that will be on the market in the near future.

The event will take place Friday, Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. then on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday Oct. 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes.

