Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo ophthalmologist is charged in a repetitive harmful eye procedure fraud scheme.

Dr. Michael Hochman has been indicted for health care fraud and money laundering.

According to court documents, Hochman is an ophthalmologist who owned and operated Michael A. Hochman P.A. and Laredo Laser & Surgery in Laredo.

He is accused of falsely diagnosing vulnerable patients with several degenerative eye conditions.

He allegedly directed staff to conduct fraudulent, repetitive, and excessive medical procedures on patients to maximize profits.

The false and fraudulent claims Hochman allegedly submitted to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare totaled over 400-million dollars.

The 52-year-old made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 5 and is set for arraignment October 12.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police share details on homicide victim's criminal history
Laredo police share more details on the city’s fifth homicide, including victim’s criminal history
Miguel Tuñón
Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney, charges dismissed
Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain
Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters
Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters

Latest News

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez to hold annual Knockout Breast Cancer event
File photo: Knockout breast cancer
Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez to hold annual Knockout Breast Cancer event
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War
UISD holds joint proclamation for Dyslexia Awareness Month
City proclaims October as Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
City proclaims October as Breast and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month