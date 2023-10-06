Laredo Health Department urges protection against respiratory illnesses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we head into the season known for respiratory illnesses such as flu, covid, and RSV, the Laredo Health Department is urging our community to take protective measures.

While many respiratory illnesses are caused by viruses, they can sometimes lead to bacterial infections.

Those with underlying health conditions, such as debility, advanced age, or emphysema, are particularly vulnerable to complications.

Doctors advise that if you are experiencing symptoms, such as a persistent cough, it’s crucial to monitor your health.

“If you know that you are coughing and sneezing and you may have a fever, you can always wear a mask, take a Covid test, make sure that you do not have Covid, wash your hands, keep a safe distance and avoid using the same cups and silverware and sharing food,” said Deidra Hernandez with the Laredo Health Department.

If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve after three or four days, you should seek medical attention since it can escalate into pneumonia or respiratory failure.

The Laredo Health Department offers vaccines for Covid, the flu, and RSV.

You can contact the health department at 956-795-4900.

