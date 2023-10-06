Million dollar grant to help fight alcohol and substance abuse in Webb County

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - Recently the Webb County Court Programs received four million dollars in funding to help fight substance abuse; however, some of these funds will be used to help kids, teens and adults who are struggling with addiction.

A total of 1.8 million dollars is heading to Webb County to help fight substance abuse such as kids or teens who are addicted to vaping which could potentially lead to other drug usage.

A non-profit organization is handling the rise in cases in hopes of preventing additional overdoses in our community.

The nonprofit organization SCAN will receive the funds to help identify the trend or patterns of alcohol, vaping, tobacco as well as other drug usage.

SCAN will also be providing services to several schools in our community, such as United and Laredo ISD, Laredo College and even TAMIU to help reduce the number of cases.

Eric Morales, a student at TAMIU said he has seen the effects of addiction in his fellow peers.

“He was an old classmate that I saw him, and he was doing a vape. I told him, I did tell him how it would affect him,” said Morales. I told him on how specifically how it would affect him, that I was here for him if he needed help, that he would need to stay away from the chemicals that it will not help him. If anything, I would speak to him and assist him in any way possible.”

According to the Texas Health and Human Services, most e-cigarettes contain nicotine which is found in regular cigarettes, cigars, snuff, and other tobacco products that kids and teens could potentially get addicted to.

Research shows that these products could harm areas of the brain that control attention, learning, memory, mood, and impulse control.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.