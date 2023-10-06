Shop Local
Taylor Swift & friends at the Chiefs vs Jets game, Beyonce concert movie trailer, Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Gucci campaign + Golden Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through all the headlines going into the weekend (5:09) and go more in-depth with topics like Taylor Swift and friends at the Chiefs vs Jets game (26:35), the trailer for the Beyonce concert movie (37:09) and Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny’s Gucci campaign (39:42). Plus, catch their weekly recap of the Golden Bachelor (42:47) and Bachelor in Paradise (50:46).

