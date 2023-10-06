Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After nearly two months, the future of UISD’s superintendent will be discussed during a board meeting.

Back in August, the UISD board decided to place David Gonzalez on administrative leave following a complaint filed against him for “ongoing and reoccurring” harassment.

The district will receive an update on the harassment investigation and consult with its legal team as well as a third-party law firm about the outcome of the investigation.

The board, along with legal, will review Gonzalez’s contract.

However, the harassment investigation and Gonzalez’s contract will be discussed in a closed session.

After the closed session, the board will take appropriate action if needed on Gonzalez’s employment.

The meeting will take place Oct. 10, 2023, at 6p.m. in the UISD Student Activity Complex Fine Arts Building, Room #2 on 5208 Santa Clara Lane.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police share details on homicide victim's criminal history
Laredo police share more details on the city’s fifth homicide, including victim’s criminal history
Miguel Tuñón
Suspect on trial is confirmed dead by Webb County District Attorney, charges dismissed
Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain
Laredo Police report accidents and road closures due to heavy rain
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters
Video shows FedEx truck caught in floodwaters

Latest News

City Council discusses raising towing fees to match Texas State Law Maximum
City Council discusses raising towing fees to match Texas State Law Maximum
City Council discusses raising towing fees to match Texas State Law Maximum
Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez to hold annual Knockout Breast Cancer event
File photo: Knockout breast cancer
Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez to hold annual Knockout Breast Cancer event