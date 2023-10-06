UISD holds joint proclamation for Dyslexia Awareness Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is looking to spread the word on a learning disability that affects one in five students globally.

On Friday morning UISD, along with officials from the City of Laredo and Webb County proclaimed Dyslexia Awareness Month to shed light on the condition as well as some of the challenges students face.

Dyslexia is a neurological disability that affects the students’ reading and phonological awareness which could have an effect on their overall education.

Laura De Los Santos, one of the executive directors for special education believes it’s best to identify students who may be struggling with this condition, so they can overcome it.

“The district has different programs, we have a program through 504 general ed, and then through special ed, we have services, and we have programs that students once they qualify, that we service them through different lessons,” said De los Santos. “We have research-based programs that once the student completes the program, they are able to read with comprehension, read with fluency and be able to overcome this disability.”

De los Santos adds that they have programs for both English and Spanish speaking students.

Currently, UISD has 41,000 students with 3,800 students with dyslexia.

Parents who have questions on the learning disability are advised to reach out to their child’s campus or the district’s special education department.

