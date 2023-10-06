Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez to hold annual Knockout Breast Cancer event

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez is hosting the eighth annual Knockout Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness event this weekend.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be a free Zumba and women’s self-defense course.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. until noon at Slaughter Park.

Gonzalez said the purpose of the event is to provide women and young girls a way to feel strong and empowered while also raising awareness on a serious disease.

