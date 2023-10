LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A pickup truck was reportedly on fire on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

This took place on U.S. Highway 83 near Market Street in South Laredo. At around noon firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were able to put it out.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.