Gray Skies and Cool. Decent Rain Tuesday.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A band of Pacific moisture 2 to 3 miles up is producing mainly trace or barely measurable amounts of rain. The rain drops are mostly evaporating as they fall through dry air beneath the clouds. A deeper layer of moist air will move north above the cool air that will linger over our area with more generous rains during Tuesday. Much warmer air will briefly follow late this week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.