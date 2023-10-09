Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

11-year-old killed when dirt bike crashes into semitruck, sheriff’s office says

FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going...
FILE - Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.(MGN)
By KTIV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old in Iowa was killed Saturday morning after the dirt bike they were driving collided with a semitruck.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to respond to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and semitruck.

Authorities said the semitruck was driving east on a main road when the motorcycle going south on private property went onto the main road and crashed into the truck.

The 11-year-old driving the dirt bike, who is not being identified at the time, was killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme
Firefighters put out vehicle fire
Firefighters Put Out Vehicle Fire
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War

Latest News

FILE - Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets...
Israeli survivors recount terror at music festival, where Hamas militants killed at least 260
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign event at Independence...
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent run for president draws GOP criticism and silence from national Democrats
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by heart doctor after she showed up to appointment feeling down
Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference at...
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de facto leader