City program allows for the demolition of homes that meet certain conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents around town have been voicing their concerns about abandoned properties that are being used to conduct criminal activity.

Some city officials say they have a plan for that.

One program from the city’s building department is providing relief for some Laredo residents who live next to homes that are sites for people coming in and out frequently that are not the homeowners, prone to illegal activity, and are public nuisances.

The City of Laredo is utilizing its demolition program--where heavy machinery and construction workers can tear down a house--to demolish certain houses.

However, city officials say it’s a lengthy process.

Some steps include contacting the house owner and even following up with legal action if necessary.

Laredo Building Development Services Director John Hickle says, “We’ll put a notification on the door and look for the owner, they have 30 days to respond and after that we’ll follow up with legal actions to begin either cleaning the lot or with the demolition. It’s a lengthy process and there are some difficulties. You have to make sure that the owners are given ample time to address the issue, and when they don’t, that’s when they process the demolition occurs and we are looking at the safety of the neighborhoods.”

District 2 City Council Representative Daisy Rodriguez says many homes around Laredo are under such conditions and says it’s an issue that must be dealt with for people’s safety.

“When they came with the idea, let’s start putting funds aside, let’s see who is dropping the ball, who is going through with the process. I know that there are several houses, not only in District 2 but around the city of Laredo, that I know my colleagues will start working on because it’s very important, especially when they are just abandoned and they have no use for it,” she told us.

Last week, City Council members requested City Manager Joseph Neeb to allocate funds to tackle these abandoned houses and also to work closely with the building department on this matter.

