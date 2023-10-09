Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City’s first Thai Market takes place in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredoans were able to get a taste of Thai culture in downtown Laredo over the weekend.

Dozens of people gathered at a local restaurant to explore the country of Thailand.

From food, small shops and traditional wear, there was a little culture infusion for everyone to enjoy.

Max Tukaemah, one of the organizers for the event said the event was a great opportunity to expose the Thai culture in Laredo.

“We are going to have our staff dress up as a Thai costume so you can come and take a picture with them as well. The guy will be something like this and the girl will be something tradition that you guys can come take pictures and learn about the Thai culture here,” said Tukaemah.

These were some of the traditional wears that people were able to try on.

The market a first of its kind here in the Gateway City.

Organizers say it’s bringing a piece of home to Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme
Firefighters put out vehicle fire
Firefighters Put Out Vehicle Fire
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War

Latest News

Monday 7 Day Forecast
Rainy Tuesday
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
LISD staff members take part in training to detect signs of child abuse
Laredo Family prepares for the return of POW Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia
LISD staff members take part in training to detect signs of child abuse
LISD staff members take part in training to detect signs of child abuse