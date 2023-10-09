City’s first Thai Market takes place in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredoans were able to get a taste of Thai culture in downtown Laredo over the weekend.

Dozens of people gathered at a local restaurant to explore the country of Thailand.

From food, small shops and traditional wear, there was a little culture infusion for everyone to enjoy.

Max Tukaemah, one of the organizers for the event said the event was a great opportunity to expose the Thai culture in Laredo.

“We are going to have our staff dress up as a Thai costume so you can come and take a picture with them as well. The guy will be something like this and the girl will be something tradition that you guys can come take pictures and learn about the Thai culture here,” said Tukaemah.

These were some of the traditional wears that people were able to try on.

The market a first of its kind here in the Gateway City.

Organizers say it’s bringing a piece of home to Laredo.

