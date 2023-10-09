Laredo car club weighs in on new Texas Street Racing Law

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The cracking down on illegal street racing across the State of Texas.

In Laredo, police say they are not seeing the same number of street takeovers as much as other cities; however, they are reporting a number of street racing incidents as well as reckless driving.

A car club in Laredo is speaking out about how these new laws could impact them as well as other car enthusiasts.

Ruth Landin is one of many auto enthusiasts in the Gateway City who shares this passion with her dad Anthony Landin.

Both are part of Laredo Modern Mopar, a car club joined by many of various ages and their love for vehicles.

Ruth said she loves the speed and the sound of it all.

From colored lights, flashing rims, and friends that turn into family, Ruth knows that having a car with a lot of power is a big responsibility.

Although she said that she takes precautions, this is not always the case for some owners of sports cars.

Recently, two laws went into effect in Sept. by Governor Gregg Abbott.

HB 14-42 provides law enforcement and prosecutors with additional tools to go after organized street racing and street takeovers in the state of Texas.

HB 28-99 allows officials to remove vehicles used in street racing or reckless driving.

This law will allows officials to impound the vehicle if the driver is responsible for any property damage or if someone was injured.

Anthony Landin, the president of Laredo Modern Mopar said that he agrees with these laws.

“Street racing is something that we don’t advertise or fully condone,” said Anthony Landin. “We are all adult right? Most of us take responsibility when we get a car. We educate them it’s cool to have a car yes, they go fast but watch out for your environment don’t take it to the streets something can happen or worse.”

Anthony said they do have a racing team and travel to different tracks in south Texas where it is legal to race.

In addition, Anthony said they respect the laws and want everyone to be safe.

He worries that car clubs like his could be a target due to other people’s reckless actions in their proximity.

“Not everyone is out to see illegal stuff illegal street racing. We cannot control what is out there. We have meets just a regular Friday, Saturday night. We shouldn’t be held accountable for someone else’s reckless actions right,” said Anthony Landin.

In 2023, Laredo Police Department reported only two street racing incidents where drivers were arrested, and their vehicle was impounded.

Even though Ruth is new to the car scene, she hopes everyone takes precautions.

“I would want them to be safe. I don’t want to know that they crashed or stuff. Other parents worry or my dad can worry. Don’t be going fast because other people are doing that,” said Ruth.

According to Governor Abbott’s Office, this past February, DPS made over 50 arrests, conducted more than 590 traffic stops, and issued over 390 traffic citations associated with illegal street racing across the state.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.