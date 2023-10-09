Laredo City Council approves funding for LPD Anti-Gang Unit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to combat gang violence in Laredo, councilmembers approved over a million dollars for the Laredo Police Department’s Anti-Gang Facility.

Laredo Police Chief Miguel Rodríguez said most of the funds will go towards the operations of the building as well as any necessary equipment.

“There is also a big ticket for $700,000 for a mobile command center to be able to deploy when we have to respond to a violent crime and it’s mostly for operations,” said Rodriguez.

According to Chief Rodriguez, the facility will house multiple investigators who will work hand in hand with Laredo Police in hot spots across Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.