Laredo Family prepares for the return of POW Sgt. Cresenciano Garcia

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The remains of a Korean War POW are coming home after 73 years.

On Tuesday, Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia Junior’s remains will be arriving from McAllen to Laredo.

The dignified transfer will begin at noon from the Valley with the expected arrival to Laredo to be around 4 p.m.

Veterans and other military groups will be traveling north of Highway 83 to Loop 20 and arriving at Joe Jackson Funeral Home north on Jacaman Road.

A funeral service is expected for Saturday.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, we hear from Sergeant Garcia’s family on the significance of having their loved one come home after so many years.

