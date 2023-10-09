Las Misiones resident says over $4,500 in tools stolen overnight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One east Laredo resident says it only took two minutes for over $4,500 of tools to be stolen from his company truck.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the Las Misiones Neighborhood.

The resident says his cameras caught two individuals pull up to his house, unlock a toolbox on the back of his truck, and get away with a couple of thousand dollars worth of tools.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, offered one piece of advice that could help others avoid a similar situation.

“I got to start from scratch again trying to buy all these tools, trying to get all these tools from all over the place,” the anonymous victim told us. “The cops told me if I marked my tools --yes, I did mark my tools--so there is a better chance to get my tools back. The only thing I recommend is any tools that you guys buy--brand new, doesn’t matter if it’s a small one, doesn’t matter if its an old tool, or a brand new tool--mark them with your initials.”

Along with help from the police, the victim says he has hired a private investigator to help retrieve his tools.

The resident says that his case is part of an uptick of theft in the neighborhood that started two months ago.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.