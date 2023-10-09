Shop Local
LISD invites students to apply at specialty schools

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Students interested in getting a head start in their academics and career opportunities will be able to see what programs a local school district has to offer.

LISD has a total of seven specialty schools such as the Dennis D. Cantu Early College High School health and science as well as agriculture food and natural resources.

With these programs, students have a chance to learn various life skills while also completing college level courses.

Eighth grade students interested in the programs can take part in an open house event on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration opens Nov. 1 and closes on Dec. 1

