LISD staff members take part in training to detect signs of child abuse

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Even though Monday was a holiday for some, staff at one local school district were learning about some of the different ways to protect children in their care.

Detecting the signs of sexual abuse was one of the topics of discussion during an informational training for LISD Employees.

Educators, paraprofessionals and bus drivers took part in Monday’s training.

Experts have said that teachers and other school officials are often the ones who children rely on most when they need help at home, especially if they notice the signs of abuse and the need to report it.

Staff members also learned about the warning signs and how to report human trafficking.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.