Local rabbi reflects on conflict in Israel

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Jewish community in Laredo is responding to the conflict that broke out over the weekend.

Rabbi Gabriel Frydman, with Congregation Agudas Achim Laredo, called the situation one full of sadness.

The rabbi mentioned that the conflict has become personal since he knows friends and family currently in Israel.

Despite the politics of the situation, the rabbi hopes that there will be a peaceful ending.

The rabbi told us, “Well I hope that all the hostages will be back, that people will realize that human life is sacred, and let’s hope that this kind of situation will never happen again. So let’s pray for that.”

The rabbi said that friends and family have been called to the army, are volunteering with humanitarian efforts, and are helping out in any way they can.

