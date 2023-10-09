Pillar expands with primary care services

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that is known for helping others with their mental health is expanding its services to primary care.

Clients of Pillar will now only have access to behavioral health services but also physical health and medical care as well.

Dr Melissa Martin, Pillars new family medicine physician helps with preventative screenings, pediatric services, chronic disease management as well as other health screenings.

Dr. Martin said it’s important to be able to provide additional assistance to Pillars spectrum of services.

“The goal is really to create a medical home for patients, so get all of your services for both medical care, behavioral care, preventative services all in one,” said Dr. Martin. “So like I said they have been doing very great on a couple of avenues but to expand their services for all their patients plus patients coming in, it’s going to be a great asset for the community.”

Dr. Martin said with Breast Cancer awareness Month underway, she encourages women to schedule an appointment for their mammogram.

For more information on the services Pillar offers, call 956-723-7457.

