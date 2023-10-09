Rainy Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our atmosphere will become increasingly moist as mid level moisture moves north toward south Texas from two tropical storms near the Pacific coast of Mexico (Tropical Storms Lidia and Max). Low level moisture from a disturbance in the gulf will also move north into south Texas. Half in rainfalls will likely occur in the Laredo area. Rainfalls of an inch or more are quite possible in Zapata County. Hotter, sunnier weather will follow during Thursday and especially Friday.

