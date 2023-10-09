Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Rainy Tuesday

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our atmosphere will become increasingly moist as mid level moisture moves north toward south Texas from two tropical storms near the Pacific coast of Mexico (Tropical Storms Lidia and Max). Low level moisture from a disturbance in the gulf will also move north into south Texas. Half in rainfalls will likely occur in the Laredo area. Rainfalls of an inch or more are quite possible in Zapata County. Hotter, sunnier weather will follow during Thursday and especially Friday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme
Firefighters put out vehicle fire
Firefighters Put Out Vehicle Fire
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War

Latest News

Pleasant day with some on and off rain.
Cool day with some on and off rain
Pleasant day with some on and off rain.
Cool day with some on and off rain
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Gray Skies and Cool. Decent Rain Tuesday.
Cool weekend, above normal temperatures next week.
Cool weekend, above normal temperatures next week.
Cool weekend, above normal temperatures next week.
Cool weekend, above normal temperatures next week.