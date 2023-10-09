Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Runners take part in Laredo’s annual Run on the Runway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners of all various ages and experience levels hit the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base Saturday morning for the annual Run on the Runway.

Participants got a chance to run next to various airplanes from the Laredo International Airport as well as delivery jets.

Organizers say 300 participants from Germany, Nevada and Illinois took part in the run.

The winners walked away with free tickets to Las Vegas on Allegiant Airlines.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme
Firefighters put out vehicle fire
Firefighters Put Out Vehicle Fire
File photo: UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez
UISD to discuss future of Superintendent David Gonzalez
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Overnight spike in DWI arrests in Laredo
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War
Laredo Soldier identified, accounted for from Korean War

Latest News

Laredo City Council approves funding for LPD Anti-Gang Unit
Laredo City Council approves funding for LPD Anti-Gang Unit
6a newscast recording
Laredo City Council approves funding for LPD Anti-Gang Unit
6a newscast recording
Runners take part in Laredo’s annual Run on the Runway
LISD invites students to apply at specialty schools
LISD invites students to apply at specialty schools