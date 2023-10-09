Runners take part in Laredo’s annual Run on the Runway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Runners of all various ages and experience levels hit the tarmac at the Laredo Airport base Saturday morning for the annual Run on the Runway.

Participants got a chance to run next to various airplanes from the Laredo International Airport as well as delivery jets.

Organizers say 300 participants from Germany, Nevada and Illinois took part in the run.

The winners walked away with free tickets to Las Vegas on Allegiant Airlines.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.