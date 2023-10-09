Shop Local
Semi-trailer truck catches fire near Laredo International Airport

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle reportedly went up in flames over the weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday afternoon at the 5500 block of Thomas Avenue near the Laredo International Airport.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 2011 trailer truck caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without injuries; however, a second truck nearby was also affected.

The fire remains under investigation.

