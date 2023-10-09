Semi-trailer truck catches fire near Laredo International Airport

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle reportedly went up in flames over the weekend.

The fire happened on Saturday afternoon at the 5500 block of Thomas Avenue near the Laredo International Airport.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 2011 trailer truck caught fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without injuries; however, a second truck nearby was also affected.

The fire remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.