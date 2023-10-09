Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are fighting for their lives after being involved in an accident over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m. at the 2800 block of Wadkins.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle hit a fixed object.

The three people who were inside the car at the time were two men, ages 32 and 37 were both taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, a third man refused treatment.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

