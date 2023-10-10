City of Laredo continues stage two of water conservation plan

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While recent rainfall has helped our Amistad Reservoir, the City of Laredo remains under stage two of its drought contingency plan.

As a reminder, stage 2 restricts irrigation, washing vehicles, and refilling pools after 8 a.m. and before 8 p.m.

If your home address ends in an even number, you are only allowed to water your lawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays.

If your address ends in an odd number, you are only allowed to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia said that he is keeping an eye on the reservoir to see if we can revert to stage one of the contingency plan.

“Once I see the levels in Amistad and how the levels are, I will make an assessment and recommendation to council and if it gains and its gaining then I should be able to present that to council,” said Garica.

Garcia also reminds homeowners to make sure their sprinkler systems are turned off whenever there’s a high chance of rain.

The city says they will issue up to two warnings to anyone wasting water.

If it continues to be a problem, you can receive a $500 citation.

