Heroic homecoming: Laredo Soldier returns home after MIA in Korean War

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After months of preparation, a Laredo Korean War POW is finally home.

Months ago, the family of Army Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia Jr. were notified that his remains were identified this past summer and now he will be laid to rest.

The family of Sgt. Garcia has been waiting for this moment for over 70 years.

Sgt. Garcia remains arrived in McAllen shortly before noon and throughout the way, people stood outside in the rain to pay their respects and welcome Sgt. Garcia home.

Sgt. Garcia was only 20 when he was reported unaccounted for during the Korean War, the only son among four daughters.

Garcia’s parents Cresenciano & Petra Garcia never lost hope of finding their son.

Then his four sisters made it their life mission to find answers but sadly they did not live to see this moment.

Sgt. Garcia’s nephews and nieces were later notified that his remains were identified and from there, an international journey began.

His remains transferred from Korea to Japan, then Hawaii and now the Joe Jackson Funeral Home where many Laredoans, law enforcement officers and veterans welcomed him home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking the community to donate to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 he will be buried at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest besides his parents who never gave up hope in finding him.

The mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

A procession will happen after the mass to the Catholic Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Laredo Honor Guard.

The public is invited to attend.

