Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Heroic homecoming: Laredo Soldier returns home after MIA in Korean War

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After months of preparation, a Laredo Korean War POW is finally home.

Months ago, the family of Army Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia Jr. were notified that his remains were identified this past summer and now he will be laid to rest.

The family of Sgt. Garcia has been waiting for this moment for over 70 years.

Sgt. Garcia remains arrived in McAllen shortly before noon and throughout the way, people stood outside in the rain to pay their respects and welcome Sgt. Garcia home.

Sgt. Garcia was only 20 when he was reported unaccounted for during the Korean War, the only son among four daughters.

Garcia’s parents Cresenciano & Petra Garcia never lost hope of finding their son.

Then his four sisters made it their life mission to find answers but sadly they did not live to see this moment.

Sgt. Garcia’s nephews and nieces were later notified that his remains were identified and from there, an international journey began.

His remains transferred from Korea to Japan, then Hawaii and now the Joe Jackson Funeral Home where many Laredoans, law enforcement officers and veterans welcomed him home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking the community to donate to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 he will be buried at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery where he will be laid to rest besides his parents who never gave up hope in finding him.

The mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

A procession will happen after the mass to the Catholic Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Laredo Honor Guard.

The public is invited to attend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Laredo car club weighs in on new Texas Street Racing Law
Laredo car club weighs in on new Texas Street Racing Law
Las Misiones resident says over $4,500 in tools stolen overnight
Las Misiones resident says over $4,500 in tools stolen overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme
Firefighters put out vehicle fire
Firefighters Put Out Vehicle Fire

Latest News

More chances of rain on the way
Some Clearing Late Wednesday, Hotter Late Week
6p newscast recording
Laredo Police Chief speaks out on current overdose crisis
6p newscast recording
Mexican Consulate in Laredo holding Day of the Dead altar contest
Heroic homecoming: Laredo Soldier returns home after MIA in Korean War