Korean War MIA Sgt. Crescenciano Garcia returns to Laredo after 73 years

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After 73 long years, the family of a Laredoan who served in the Korean War and went missing in action is finally bringing him home for a proper farewell.

Sergeant Cresenciano Garcia’s family and friends are inviting the community to honor his ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Sergeant Garcia’s remains are expected to arrive on Tuesday and then head to Laredo, accompanied by a dignified transfer.

The procession was approaching the Webb County line at 3:40 p.m.

A few moments ago, the procession arrived at the Joe Jackson North Funeral Home on Jacaman Road following a route along U.S. 83 and Loop 20.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m.

