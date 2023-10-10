Laredo College invites community to annual Fall Fest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the fall season and autumn breeze in full effect, Laredo College is inviting the community to get into the spirit with its annual Fall Festival.

The Laredo College South Campus will be having plenty of games, activities, and wrestling matches for the family to enjoy.

With Halloween almost a week away, they will also be hosting three costume contests for kids and young adults.

Participants will have a chance to win some gift cards from a local arcade.

There will also be some booths available to provide information to new and returning students.

The event is going on at the Laredo College South Campus this Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public; however, the student body will be onsite selling food and beverages.

