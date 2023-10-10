Laredo Councilmember discusses potential solutions to crackdown on illegal street racing

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In light of the new illegal street racing laws in Texas that were passed last month, the City of Laredo is looking into ways to allocate resources for the Laredo Police Department to be able to crackdown on street racing.

Dr. Tyler King, who represents District Six said street racing is very common in his area, especially during residential areas. Dr. King said he is looking into a Fort Worth Ordinance that is used to penalize not only the racers but also spectators who take part in these illegal events.

“The main issue is that of course it’s happening in our residential neighborhoods on city streets, and we are attacking the issue but then it gets moved to another place,” said Dr. King.

It is not known how the city plans to tackle the issues on a wider scale, but Dr. King said they have targeted the area of Juan Escutia Boulevard in the San Isidro neighborhood.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.