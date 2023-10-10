Shop Local
Laredo Police Chief speaks out on current overdose crisis
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s newly appointed police chief is speaking out about the current overdose crisis currently being seen at the local level.

Chief Miguel Rodriguez Jr. spoke out on the presence fentanyl has had in the cases we’ve seen so far this year.

Chief Rodriguez told us, “So far, we have 47 cases. Year-to-date of a death caused by an unknown substance. What we can say is a little bit about under 38 has already been confirmed Fentanyl, or a trace of Fentanyl, has been in the toxicology reports.”

Recently, a Laredo man--22-year-old Jose Antonio Carlos III--was indicted by a federal jury in August for his alleged role as an accused fentanyl dealer in the death of a juvenile back in May.

If convicted, he faces life in prison with a mandatory minimum of 20 years.

