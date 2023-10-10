Laredo Police need your help locating vehicle connected to city’s fifth homicide

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is continuing its investigation into the city’s fifth homicide of the year where a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside an apartment complex.

Police posted pictures of a white Chevy SUV that is believed to be connected to the case.

The incident happened on Tuesday, October 3, in the early morning hours at around 2:45 a.m., when authorities received a call regarding gunshots outside an apartment complex at the 2300 block of East Stewart Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found the body of 19-year-old Michael Torres Jr. with apparent gunshot injuries. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on the location or owner of the vehicle, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.