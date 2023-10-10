Shop Local
Laredo Police provide tips on driving in inclement weather(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like fall outside with gloomy skies and cooler conditions.

While the change in weather is welcomed, it’s time for South Texans to factor in these changes when driving.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Police Department shared some important tips for drivers to keep in mind, especially during inclement weather.

Some of the recommendations include slowing down and keeping a safe distance, rainy conditions reduce tire traction, so it takes longer to stop on wet roads.

It’s also important to turn on your headlights to increase visibility, use your turning signal, brake gently, defog your windows and avoid driver over large puddles.

Police say if hydroplaning happens to you, try to stay calm, ease off the gas pedal and steer toward the direction of the skid.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza, drivers tend to forget that they need to adjust their driving practices to the conditions outside.

“That’s the whole issue that we’re having here as to why people are zigzagging in inclement weather,” said Baeza. “It was blinding rainy one of these last days, last week and people were still driving pretty fast for the conditions, so people need to learn to adjust their driving habits to avoid an accident.”

Baeza also reminds drivers to avoid flooded areas, turn around and don’t drown.

It’s also important to plan ahead and check for any reports of road closures before leaving to your destination.

