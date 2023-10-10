Last day to update voter registration information for November elections

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A friendly reminder to voters, today is the last day to update your voter registration information before the upcoming election.

The deadline for new registered voters is already over but if you are already registered and need to update any information such as your current address, you have until the end of the day to do so.

All you have to do is visit votetexas.gov.

The upcoming statewide election will take place on November 7th and will cover the constitutional amendments.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.