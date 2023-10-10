Shop Local
Man facing robbery and stalking charges in case relating to ex-wife

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking and robbing his ex-wife.

Luis Angel Villarreal-Muñoz was arrested yesterday morning after Laredo police responded to the intersection of Shiloh Drive and San Dario Avenue.

There, a woman told officers that she recognized the same model of truck her ex-husband drove.

The woman says that the truck blocked her from leaving and when the suspect got out, he was verbally aggressive to her and grabbed her belongings before taking off.

When police arrived at the scene it didn’t take them long to find Muñoz.

Ofc. Jose Espinoza said, “Shortly after, she called the Laredo Police Department to report the incident, and as she was speaking to the officers, the same suspect vehicle approached the scene and officers were made aware that this individual was the, in fact, the suspect and was placed under arrest for stalking and robbery charges.”

Villarreal Muñoz was taken to LPD headquarters for booking and processing before being taken to the Webb County Jail.

