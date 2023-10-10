Mexican Consulate in Laredo holding Day of the Dead altar contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican consulate in Laredo is hosting a bi-national Day of the Dead Altar Contest for the fourth consecutive year, celebrating a cherished Mexican tradition.

This contest offers three categories: single or family altars in Laredo, single or family altars in Nuevo Laredo, and organizations and institutions that wish to join the festivities.

There’s a $2,000 cash prize up for grabs!

If you’d like to participate, you have until November 1st at 4:00 p.m. to upload your altar’s photo for the public contest on Facebook, which runs from November 2nd to 7th.

Everyone can vote for their favorite altar by simply reacting with a heart on the one they like.

“We’re trying to respect tradition so the pan de muerto, the flowers, the candles, the “calaveritas”, everything that is important to the deceased you’re dedicating the alter to, just keep it clean, nothing political, nothing violent like that,” Jimena Moralez, Mexican Consulate in Laredo Head of Community Affairs, told us.

When the polls close on November 7, the three altars with the most love reactions will be declared the winners.

Those interested in submitting their photos can do so through this form and can find more detailed instructions as well.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.