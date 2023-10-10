Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Mexico to send diplomatic note protesting Texas border truck inspections causing major delays

Mexico’s president says he is going to send a diplomatic note to the United States protesting Texas truck inspections that have caused major delays at border crossings
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper inspects...
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper inspects commercial trucks at an inspection station in Brownsville on Tuesday.(Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday he is going to send a diplomatic note to the United States to protest Texas truck inspections that have caused major delays at border crossings.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed Monday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to enforce additional truck inspections was “very irresponsible” and politically motivated.

Mexico’s national freight transport chamber said Sunday that 19,000 trucks were delayed at the border. The freight association claimed the delayed trucks were carrying about $1.9 billion in goods.

It said in a statement that the delays were “severely affecting” cross-border trade.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it had started “enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections” on Sept. 19 in crossing around El Paso and Del Rio, Texas, “to deter the placement of migrants and other smuggling activity” and detect unsafe vehicles.

López Obrador claimed it was about politics.

“We are going to send a diplomatic note today to protest the Texas governor's attitude of putting up obstacles to free transit on our borders without any reason, but rather with political motivations,” López Obrador said. “He is using the immigration issue to play politics.”

Bridge closures and train delays because of the influx of migrants crossing the border have also affected freight traffic in recent weeks.

Most Read

Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Laredo car club weighs in on new Texas Street Racing Law
Laredo car club weighs in on new Texas Street Racing Law
Las Misiones resident says over $4,500 in tools stolen overnight
Las Misiones resident says over $4,500 in tools stolen overnight
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo eye doctor charged in fraud and money laundering scheme
Firefighters put out vehicle fire
Firefighters Put Out Vehicle Fire

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Dak Prescott calls Cowboys’ loss vs 49ers ‘the most humbling game’ he’s played
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the...
Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes to lead the 49ers past the Cowboys 42-10
Soccer
Stoppage-time goal keeps Angel City in the playoff hunt with 2-1 win over the Dash
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws during the first inning of a...
Orioles in danger of being swept out of the postseason after losing ALDS Game 2 to the Rangers