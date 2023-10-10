Shop Local
Some Clearing Late Wednesday, Hotter Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moisture from major Hurricane Lidia is flowing from the Pacific, above the high terrain of Mexico, and is reaching above south Texas. This has brought steady rains to our area. The moist air will edge eastward during Wednesday with some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Hotter weather will follow Thursday and especially on Friday.

Two men in serious condition following accident in north Laredo
Laredo car club weighs in on new Texas Street Racing Law
Las Misiones resident says over $4,500 in tools stolen overnight
More chances of rain on the way
