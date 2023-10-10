Some Clearing Late Wednesday, Hotter Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moisture from major Hurricane Lidia is flowing from the Pacific, above the high terrain of Mexico, and is reaching above south Texas. This has brought steady rains to our area. The moist air will edge eastward during Wednesday with some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Hotter weather will follow Thursday and especially on Friday.

